Buccaneers and Seahawks Legends Join Military Members as NFL Expands Overseas Influence

Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Mike Alstott knows a thing or two about making history.

First and foremost, Alstott is a Super Bowl champion from the famed Bucs squad led by head coach Jon Gruden and arguably the most dominant defense this century.

But he himself made a grand impact with a running style that forced every Tampa Bay opponent to play them differently than any other.

So when he had the chance to help usher in the NFL to a new regular season frontier, he took it.

And after putting military members in Vilseck, Germany through USAA's Salute to Service Boot Camp on Wednesday, the six-time Pro Bowler spoke with BucsGameday about the historic event.

"It's unbelievable. As a player in '03, I went to Japan for a preseason game, and then after I retired went with the Buccaneers to London. And then now here in Germany, it's wild what the NFL is doing and how we're broadening everything and going international," Alstott said. "And I love it how we're here with USAA and supporting our troops and getting them involved...it's pretty cool how we're going global."

The opportunity to introduce the NFL to a new population while incorporating the Salute to Service campaign is unique.

But military service runs deep into the family history of both Alstott and Seattle Seahawks great, Shaun Alexander.

"I value each and every one of you all," Alexander said when addressing the group of Soldiers participating in Wednesday's event. "My older brother was in the Army for about 23 or 24 years...I remember every call he did from every country and it was so important and valuable to me."

But the Soldiers and legends on hand aren't the only ones excited for the NFL to be in Germany.

"Being out here having American football coming to Germany, you'd be shocked, they're starting to pile in, a lot of people from America are coming here to watch this game and be a part of it," Alstott said about the atmosphere in the country leading up to Sunday. "Even the local people in Munich...everybody's in gear...enjoying the festivities. It's really a great atmosphere right now."

It'll be an even better atmosphere for the Bucs and their fans if they come away with a win, which Alstott says they will by a score of 27-24.

Of course, Alexander predicts a Seahawks win giving quarterback Tom Brady the Buccaneers 24 points, while his squad puts up 31 against linebacker Lavonte David and coach Todd Bowles' defense.

