Buccaneers Listed in Latest Betting Odds for Odell Beckham Jr.

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. tore his ACL last season with the Los Angeles Rams during their Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Since then, OBJ has been rehabbing his knee getting it back in game shape. Teams around the league have kept in touch with the Pro Bowl receiver to monitor his progress and a potential return.

Now with the NFL getting into the back half of the season, it seems like OBJ is expected to be cleared to play from his injury just in time for teams to make a push for the playoffs and hopefully a trip to the Super Bowl.

Oddsmakers across betting sites have begun to put together odds for who they believe Beckham Jr. will play for next. Bookies.com oddsmaker, Adam Thompson, released his updated odds for OBJ next landing spot and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the cut.

Odell Beckham Jr 2022 Team Odds



Dallas Cowboys +250



Green Bay Packers +300



New York Giants +450



Los Angeles Rams +500



Tampa Bay Buccaneers +650



Kansas City Chiefs +1200



Buffalo Bills +1200

Last season after being traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams, OBJ was able to put together a solid season as the team's #3 WR posting 305 yards on 27 catches and 5 touchdowns in eight regular season games. Even with the decent regular season, Beckham Jr. really took off when it mattered most - during the playoffs. In the Rams' postseason, he produced 288 yards on 21 catches and 2 touchdowns.

Teams will examine how OBJ looks now that he is cleared to play and the Buccaneers should take a hard look at him considering all the injuries they have dealt with at the position so far this season. The Bucs' do have the talent at wide receiver already, but adding someone of Beckham Jr.'s caliber would only help solidify the position in case of injury. The problem that most likely will arise is the fact that Tampa Bay does not have very much cap space to spend, which could be a factor in OBJ's decision outside of competing for another Super Bowl.

