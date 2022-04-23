Skip to main content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman

Tampa Bay adds depth to its interior through a former third round pick.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 offseason with multiple paths to take. After star quarterback Tom Brady unretired in March, it became clear that the franchise would attempt to make a push for another championship. Since free agency began last month, the Buccaneers have done an admirable job of retaining key players while adding additional talent to fortify the roster.

READ MORE: Could Buccaneers Trade for Baker Mayfield?

On Friday, the team signed former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat to a one-year deal. Senat will likely be battling for a reserve spot on the interior this summer.

The Tampa native was drafted by the Falcons in the Third Round back in 2018. He took on a fairly large role as a rookie, appearing in 15 games and starting two while recording 30 tackles and two tackles for loss. Since then, Senat has seen his playing time rapidly dwindle.

Over 2019 and 2020, Senat made a total of seven appearances that resulted in four tackles and a fumble recovery. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last season, Senat was unable to make it through training camp with Atlanta. He was waived and placed on the injured reserve list in August. Three months later, the Falcons elected to release Senat.

READ MORE: Tom Brady Gives Bucs More Cap Space in 2022

The 6-foot-1, 305-pound defensive tackle joins a unit that is still missing Ndamukong Suh. It's possible that the veteran is back with the Buccaneers following the upcoming draft. Tampa Bay will look to experienced and proven options such as Vita Vea and Rakeem Nunez-Roches to hold down the middle in 2022.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_16835851
News

Rob Gronkowski works out with Tennessee Titans star

By Dustin Lewisjust now
4CC46F45-74B2-4473-9085-7E6F7095681E
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady restructure contract

By Caleb Skinner10 hours ago
AC35955E-93B3-42D1-928B-1065C9E6C9F1
News

NFL Draft Trade Idea: Buccaneers Get Browns' Baker Mayfield

By David Harrison14 hours ago
Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rob Gronkowski Speaks Out About Coming Back To Tom Brady, Buccaneers

By Jon Conahan14 hours ago
3FCDCD07-82A6-4F70-A83D-66E8E8F2A395
News

Booger McFarland doesn't think the Bucs are a top-3 Super Bowl contender

By Caleb Skinner14 hours ago
USATSI_16911629
News

NFL sets date to release 2022 schedule

By Dustin LewisApr 21, 2022
Tom Brady
News

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Knows the End is Near

By David HarrisonApr 21, 2022
Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Date Revealed for Buccaneers’ Home Game in Germany

By David HarrisonApr 21, 2022