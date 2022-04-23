Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 offseason with multiple paths to take. After star quarterback Tom Brady unretired in March, it became clear that the franchise would attempt to make a push for another championship. Since free agency began last month, the Buccaneers have done an admirable job of retaining key players while adding additional talent to fortify the roster.

On Friday, the team signed former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Deadrin Senat to a one-year deal. Senat will likely be battling for a reserve spot on the interior this summer.

The Tampa native was drafted by the Falcons in the Third Round back in 2018. He took on a fairly large role as a rookie, appearing in 15 games and starting two while recording 30 tackles and two tackles for loss. Since then, Senat has seen his playing time rapidly dwindle.

Over 2019 and 2020, Senat made a total of seven appearances that resulted in four tackles and a fumble recovery.

Last season, Senat was unable to make it through training camp with Atlanta. He was waived and placed on the injured reserve list in August. Three months later, the Falcons elected to release Senat.

The 6-foot-1, 305-pound defensive tackle joins a unit that is still missing Ndamukong Suh. It's possible that the veteran is back with the Buccaneers following the upcoming draft. Tampa Bay will look to experienced and proven options such as Vita Vea and Rakeem Nunez-Roches to hold down the middle in 2022.

