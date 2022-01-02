Bruce Arians Says Buccaneers Will Release WR Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown is "no longer a Buc," according to Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown will be released by the team after the star receiver left Sunday's game against the New York Jets in the third quarter, quitting on his team.

“I’m not talking about it. He’s not part of the Bucs," Arians told media when pressed on the incident following Sunday's victory.

Brown was seen taking off his uniform and equipment on the Buccaneers' sideline as Tampa Bay was down by two touchdowns to New York. Brown proceeded to throw some of his clothing into the crowd at MetLife Stadium, before he ran into the team's locker room.

WATCH: Antonio Brown seemingly quits on Buccaneers

FOX's Jen Hale reported after the incident that Brown "boiled over" in frustration and was "very upset on the sideline" before jogging to the locker room, giving the crowd a peace sign and grinning as he exited the game. Fellow receiver Mike Evans attempted to calm Brown down and stop the receiver from ripping off his uniform, but to no avail.

Releasing Brown is a no-brainer based on Sunday's events alone, not to mention his recent three-game suspension for obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card and using it to bypass the NFL's coronavirus protocols, as well as his well-documented history of off-the-field run-ins with the law.

Brown, a six-time All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010-18, finishes his Buccaneers career with 87 receptions for 1,028 yards eight touchdowns in 15 regular-season appearances.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.