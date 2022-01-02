Watch: Antonio Brown Seemingly Quits on Buccaneers, Leaves Jets Game

Absolutely no one, perhaps other than head coach Bruce Arians, can say they're surprised to see Antonio Brown up to no good.

Brown, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' star wide receiver, seemingly quit on his team during Sunday's matchup while the Bucs were losing by two touchdowns in the third quarter. Brown was seen taking off his uniform and equipment on the Buccaneers' sideline, some of which he threw into the crowd at MetLife Stadium, before he ran into the team's locker room.

FOX's Jen Hale reported after the incident that Brown "boiled over" in frustration and was "very upset on the sideline" before ripping off his equipment and rushing to the locker room, giving the crowd a peace sign and grinning as he exited the game.

Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans could be seen trying to convince Brown to calm down and keep his uniform on, but the receiver with a sense for the theatrics would not listen to Evans' plea.

Of course, this incident occurred a week after Brown returned to the Bucs following a three-game suspension for using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to avoid the NFL's coronavirus protocols. Not to mention, after his first post-suspension appearance in Week 16, Brown blamed the media for "writing bogus" as it related to his off-field mishaps rather than taking as much as an ounce of accountability.

And it isn't as though the recent string of events are the first acts of misconduct for Brown. He has a long, well-documented history of run-ins with the law, from accusations of sexual assault, felony burglary of a vehicle, misdemeanor battery, and so on.

Arians offered Brown a chance to play for the Buccaneers over a year ago on one condition: To not "screw up" as much as once, or he would be released. Arians already walked his threat back by keeping Brown around after his suspension, saying he "could give a sh--" about those that criticize his decision, only for Brown to quit on his team during a game one week later.

It seems like Arians has no choice now other than to move on from the playmaking yet dramatic receiver, in the best interest of his team.

