Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Todd Bowles Reacts to Extension: 'I Love It Here'

Although it's likely his name will be near the top of lists when NFL teams come searching for a head coach next offseason, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles is staying put, at least for the foreseeable future.

Bowles, who signed a reported three-year extension Wednesday to remain in Tampa Bay, met with the media Thursday and spoke about his new contact.

"As I said, I love it here," Bowles said. "We've got a great group of coaches that Bruce [Arians] has put together. We've got some good players; they're great to work with. I love the area and the camaraderie. So it's not about being a head coach, it's about being the best coach, [having] a chance to succeed and be happy, and I'm happy here."

Bowles only had one more year remaining on his current contract, but the Bucs extended him for another three seasons. As part of the deal, Bowles becomes the NFL’s highest-paid defensive coordinator according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Tampa Bay safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was happy to hear the news.

“Oh, I’m excited," Winfield Jr. said. "As soon as I read the news I’m like, ‘Oh that’s amazing, he’s going to be here for my contract,’ so I’m excited for him to be here.”

The 2020 season was just his second year with the Bucs. Of course, it was Tampa Bay's stout defense that helped the franchise capture its second Super Bowl championship in addition to the quarterback-play of veteran Tom Brady.

In his first season in Tampa Bay, Bowles quickly put an emphasis on stopping the run as he transformed the Bucs from the 24th-ranked run defense in 2018 (123.9 rush yards allowed per game) to the top run defense in the NFL in 2019, holding opponents to just 73.8 rushing yards per game and just 3.26 average yards per rush.

Prior to arriving in Florida, Bowles served as the head coach of the New York Jets from 2015-18. Bowles was asked if he still has a desire to be a head coach in the NFL again.

"I have a desire to get my team ready," Bowles said. "I don't look for the next job. If you look for the next job you don't do the job you have. If something comes up at the end of the year, then that's a discussion but right now it's the furthest thing from my mind."

