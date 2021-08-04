Buccaneers, Todd Bowles Agree to Contract Extension

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles agreed upon a three-year contract extension on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bowles, 57, was set to enter the third and final year of his original contract with Tampa Bay before agreeing to his extension. Although financial terms were not disclosed, the new deal will keep Bowles as the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the NFL.

Tampa Bay's defense has turned into one of the most disruptive units in the league under Bowles' watch, as well as the NFL's most stout run defenses in back-to-back seasons. Bowles is credited as one of the best instructors in pro football and has been a key presence in the development of the majority of the Bucs' starting defenders.

"I think it starts with individual teaching. He can pick guys out that he knows is going to help him and what their deficiencies are as far as learning or whatever," head coach Bruce Arians described of Bowles on Tuesday. "He'll bring them in at 5:30 in the morning individually, or maybe two or three, to teach them how to watch film. His expertise in defense is outstanding. He knows everything, he's seen everything, he's done everything."

Arians, 68, has made it clear that he has no intention of retiring quite yet as he enters his 46th year as an NFL coach. However, with Bowles now firmly under contract for the foreseeable future, he is widely considered to be the heir-in-waiting to assume head coaching duties once Arians decides to call it a career.

That is, unless another team comes calling sooner.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

