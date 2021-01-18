Watch: Brady, Brees Share Moment Following Buccaneers Win Over Saints

If the pre-game reports hold true, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will retire following a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020-21 NFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Brees couldn't have gone out the way he wanted to, as he tossed three interceptions and accumulated just 134 yards on 34 passing attempts. But that didn't stop him from grinning a wide smile on the field after the game, sharing a long moment on the field with his family and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

NFL Network's James Palmer shared two clips on Twitter of the two all-time great QBs chatting and tossing the football around with Brees' kids an hour after the final snap. Brady and Brees both returned to the field after their post-game press conferences.

Asked following the loss if he did indeed plan to hang up the cleats, Brees said that he needed time to think and reflect before making a decision. However, Brees' actions after the game paired with the long conversation with Brady in their casual clothes foreshadow the end of an extremely successful career for one of Tampa Bay's most respected rival players.

Should that be the case, Brees will finish his career with 8,382 yards, 62 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions against the Buccaneers, across 31 matchups including Saturday night's playoff contest.