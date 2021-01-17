SI.com
NFL
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Tom Brady and Drew Brees Top Michael Fabiano’s List of Quarterbacks to Start in the Divisional Playoffs
Tom Brady and Drew Brees Top Michael Fabiano’s List of Quarterbacks to Start in the Divisional Playoffs

Report: Drew Brees to Retire Following Saints' Playoff Run

Author:
Publish date:

Minutes before the start of Sunday's NFC divisional round game between the Buccaneers and Saints, NFL insider Jay Glazer said on the FOX Sports' NFL pregame show that Saints quarterback Drew Brees would call it a career once New Orleans' postseason run ends.

"Drew Brees—tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome," Glazer said. "And whenever his last game is—if they lose tonight, if they lose next week—that will be the last game he plays in the NFL."

When asked by colleagues on the show whether that was his belief or if he was reporting that as fact, Glazer said, "No, that is it. Drew Brees will be done."

Brees, 42, is in his 20th season and 15th with the Saints. In 12 regular season games, he completed 70.5% of his pass attempts for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. Brees missed four games after suffering multiple broken ribs and a collapsed lung in Week 10, and has missed nine games over the past two seasons due to injury.

Last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Brees was likely to retire at the end of the season, though he said Brees has made no such announcement.

"I have yet to talk to one person who believes that Drew Brees will play in 2021," Rapoport said. "He has not made clear his decision, he has not announced definitively that he is retiring after the playoffs, but certainly that seems to be the way this is headed."

Brees is currently in the final year of a two-year, $50 million contract, signed prior to the 2019 season.

YOU MAY LIKE

nfl-lamar-jackson-patrick-mahomes-concussion-protocol-progress
Play
NFL

NFL's Handling of Jackson, Mahomes Concussions Shows Progress

Two of the NFL's brightest stars suffered concussions this weekend. That they didn't return to the game is a sign of progress in football's culture.

drew brees (2)
Play
NFL

Report: Drew Brees to Retire Following Saints' Playoff Run

FOX's Jay Glazer reported just before kickoff of Sunday's Buccaneers-Saints game that Brees would be playing in the Superdome for the last time in his 20-year career.

NFL Divisional Playoffs Takeaways
Play
NFL

Divisional Round Takeaways: Chiefs Lose Mahomes and Ride Henne, Bills D Dials Up Big One, Unstoppable Pack

Plus, a ridiculous rule and an unfortunate missed call, the play of the postseason, a cruel end for Lamar, Baker shines and much more.

col-stan
College Basketball

Colorado Upends No. 1 Stanford, Makes Program History

Sunday's win over Stanford marked the Buffaloes' first-ever win over a top-ranked team.

Aaron Rodgers scores a touchdown against the Rams
Play
NFL

NFL Playoffs: Conference Championship Games Schedule

Find out when the AFC and NFC championship games will be played.

patrick-mahomes-chiefs-browns
Play
NFL

Chiefs Advance to AFC Title Game Despite Mahomes Injury

Chiefs backup QB Chad Henne threw for 66 yards on eight attempts after replacing Mahomes in the third quarter.

NBA basketballs
NBA

76ers-Thunder Game Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Sunday's 76ers-Thunder matchup has been postponed after Philadelphia didn't meet the league-minimum players due to ongoing COVID-19 contact tracing,

Patrick Mahomes attempts a pass against the Cleveland Browns
Play
NFL

Patrick Mahomes Exits Browns-Chiefs With Concussion

Mahomes exited the AFC divisional round matchup in the third quarter after attempting to run for a first down.