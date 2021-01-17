Report: Drew Brees to Retire Following Saints' Playoff Run

Minutes before the start of Sunday's NFC divisional round game between the Buccaneers and Saints, NFL insider Jay Glazer said on the FOX Sports' NFL pregame show that Saints quarterback Drew Brees would call it a career once New Orleans' postseason run ends.

"Drew Brees—tonight will be the last game he plays at the Superdome," Glazer said. "And whenever his last game is—if they lose tonight, if they lose next week—that will be the last game he plays in the NFL."

When asked by colleagues on the show whether that was his belief or if he was reporting that as fact, Glazer said, "No, that is it. Drew Brees will be done."

Brees, 42, is in his 20th season and 15th with the Saints. In 12 regular season games, he completed 70.5% of his pass attempts for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. Brees missed four games after suffering multiple broken ribs and a collapsed lung in Week 10, and has missed nine games over the past two seasons due to injury.

Last week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Brees was likely to retire at the end of the season, though he said Brees has made no such announcement.

"I have yet to talk to one person who believes that Drew Brees will play in 2021," Rapoport said. "He has not made clear his decision, he has not announced definitively that he is retiring after the playoffs, but certainly that seems to be the way this is headed."

Brees is currently in the final year of a two-year, $50 million contract, signed prior to the 2019 season.