Tampa Bay Buccaneers Top Free Agent Tight End Options

Looking at some of the top potential fits at tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency.

Last season the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the youngest tight end room in the league. After starting 11 games last year, Otton started all 17 in 2023 and went wire to wire in a few of them not coming off the field. There was only a slight increase in his statistical output but he proved he could shoulder the load as a number one tight end. His blocking got better as the season progressed and his chemistry with Baker Mayfield was notable.

Behind Otton, there are plenty of question marks. Ko Kieft looks as if he is better suited as a pure blocker than a receiving threat and while Payne Durham made some spectacular grabs down the stretch whether or not he can evolve into a reliable backup remains to be seen. The Bucs also have David Wells, who started as the number two tight end, and Tanner Taula who spent the year on the practice squad on the roster. Both signed futures contracts with the team in January.

While Otton will likely remain the starter, in a room full of youth the Buccaneers should look to add to the position with a veteran through free agency. Especially in a less-than-inspiring draft class at tight end this year.

Gerald Everett

With Otton as a more traditional "Y" tight end, the Bucs lack a move guy who can be utilized in a wide receiver-type role. That's exactly what Everett can be for the Bucs. He forced 28 missed tackles in 2023 with the Chargers and was a safety blanket for Justin Herbert proving to be a reliable option on third downs and in the red zone.

Last season he finished with 51 receptions on 71 targets and three scores. In addition, he's also shown some ability running the ball with five career touchdowns. Though Everett isn't much of a blocker he does give effort in that area. He also has experience working with new offensive coordinator Liam Coen from 2018-2020. He's projected to sign a one-year deal worth about $5 million.

Austin Hooper

Hooper is a more traditional "Y" type and is a more established blocker than Otton or any of the other tight ends on this list. He posted an 81.5 pass blocking grade last season with a 50.6 run blocking grade but that was still higher than Otton. Most importantly when Hooper is on the field he is still a threat in the passing game. He's not the receiving threat he once was but teams have to account for him and he's not a tell like when Kieft was on the field.

Hooper finished last season with 25 receptions, 12 of which went for first downs, 234 yards, and zero scores. He's a number two tight end at this point in his career and spent two years with Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. He's projected to sign a one-year deal worth about $2 million.

Mike Gesicki

Gesicki is closer to a wide receiver than a tight end as a pure receiving threat. At 6'6 he's a tall target who has good hands and a large catch radius but he offers little as a blocker. He operates more out of the slot than as an inline tight end and can be a target on third downs and in the red zone.

Coen mentioned what having a move tight end can do to open up an offense and Gesicki is probably the best pure-move guy at value. Last season with the Patriots he finished with 29 receptions for 244 yards and two touchdowns. He's projected to sign a one-year deal worth $2 million.

You can follow JC Allen on Twitter @JCAllenNFL.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook