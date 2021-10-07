Bucs vs. Dolphins: Thursday's Injury Reports

    • October 7, 2021
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Miami Dolphins: Thursday's Injury Reports

    No changes for the Bucs, but a few changes for the Dolphins.
    Author:

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Thursday that Carlton Davis III is headed to injured reserve, thus missing the next three weeks, at minimum. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shortly reported afterward that Davis is expected miss 4-6 weeks with a quad injury.

    But there were no changes for the Bucs in terms of Thursday's actual injury report. As it stands, the duo of Patrick O'Connor and Antoine Winfield Jr. are in doubt for this weekend based off the last two days. This could change on Friday or even Saturday, but things aren't looking good right now.

    The Dolphins had both positive developments and one to keep an eye on when it comes to their injury report. 

    inj report

    Cornerback Xavien Howard was downgraded from a full participant on Wednesday to a limited participant on Thursday thanks to what appears to be a groin injury on top of the listed shoulder injury. It was the opposite for opposite cornerback Byron Jones, however. He was a non-participant on Wednesday but was upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday.

    Center Greg Mancz was listed as a full participant on Thursday after a Wednesday absence from the injury report, so this just seems like the Dolphins making sure they stick by the NFL's injury-reporting rules more than anything.

    Wide receiver DeVante Parker remained limited. Tight end Adam Shaheen was upgraded from limited to full, so it looks like he will be good to go for Sunday unless there is some sort of setback. 

