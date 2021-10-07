Cornerback Situation Remains Cloudy

On the day Byron Jones returned to practice, Xavien Howard surfaced on the injury report

There was one very encouraging development for the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, but that was followed by a potentially troubling one.

On the same day Byron Jones returned to practice, albeit in a limited capacity, fellow cornerback Xavien Howard apparently sustained a groin injury.

Howard was a full participant in practice Wednesday despite being described as having a shoulder injury, but the practice report for Thursday listed him as a limited participant with injuries described as "shoulder/groin."

And there was more potentially bad news Thursday because DeVante Parker was listed as limited in practice for a second consecutive day, but his injury now is listed as "shoulder/hamstring" where it was only a shoulder issue Wednesday.

This would suggest that he sustained a hamstring injury in practice Thursday.

The issue with Howard obviously is highly problematic given that the Dolphins are going to be facing one of the most dangerous passing games in the NFL on Sunday when they take on Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin at Raymond James Stadium.

As we indicated after Jones missed practice Wednesday, the first option as a boundary corner replacement figures to be Nik Needham, which would put Justin Coleman in the slot, though Coleman has struggled in coverage.

The other cornerback options are 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, who has yet to play a snap on defense this season and has been inactive three of four games; first-year player Elijah Campbell, who made his Dolphins debut Sunday but played only special teams; and rookie free agent Trill Williams, who was inactive for the first four games.

As we mentioned Wednesday, the Dolphins also could use veteran safety Jason McCourty considering he's played cornerback for most of his 13-year NFL career and the team has other good options at safety with Eric Rowe, rookie Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones.

At wide receiver, Parker's injury raises the likelihood that not only will Preston Williams be active against Tampa Bay but that Kirk Merritt could wind up being elevated from the practice squad.

Parker is one of five wide receivers on the active roster after Jakeem Grant was traded and Will Fuller V was placed on IR, the others being Jaylen Waddle, Albert Wilson, Mack Hollins and Williams.

The bigger concern, though, clearly is at the cornerback position.