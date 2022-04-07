Skip to main content

Buccaneers Tried to Replace Chris Godwin with Larry Fitzgerald in 2021

Following the receiver's injury, former head coach Bruce Arians reached out to the legend, to try and resurrect his playing days and the team's Super Bowl aspirations.

Any hope of Larry Fitzgerald coming back to play again in the NFL, especially for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, can be put to rest now.

Following former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians' comments while being interviewed by Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, if it was going to happen it would have in 2021.

Asked about recruiting the future Hall of Fame wide receiver who has yet to officially retire from the NFL, Arians said, “I did. When we lost our guys, especially when Chris Godwin got hurt, I called Fitz."

According to Arians, Fitzgerald told his former head coach with the Arizona Cardinals that he couldn't bring the team what they needed, but that he appreciated Arians reaching out to him.

To which Arians replied, "I just had to check, brother."

Fitzgerald is just one former Cardinals player who thrived under Arians in his time leading the franchise. 

Safety Tyrann Mathieu was drafted to Arians' squad and thrived despite off-field concerns surrounding his time with the LSU football program. 

A free agent himself, Mathieu has reportedly been working out with Tom Brady's personal trainer, sparking even more anticipation he may be joining the Bucs in the near future. 

Instead, Tampa Bay signed former Falcons and Cowboys defender Keanu Neal, which figures to put out any smoke still billowing around a Mathieu to Tampa possibility. 

Seeing Fitzgerald teaming up with Brady and Arians with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would have been a sight to see. 

It may never happen, but at least we know now it wasn't because of a lack of trying.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

