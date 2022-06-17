NFL Cornerback Holding Free Youth Football Camp in Tampa Area

Football is King in America these days and because of that fact there are a lot of young Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans in and around the city who dream of playing on the biggest stage in professional sports.

On Friday evening, those young athletes have a golden opportunity to meet and learn from NFL cornerback Brian Poole at his free camp just an hour away from where the Bucs play their home games in Raymond James Stadium.

The youth camp starts at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. at Southeast High School in Poole's hometown of Bradenton.

Poole played collegiately for the Florida Gators after committing to the program over other suitors like the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles among many others.

The five-star recruit appeared in 12 games in 2012 as a true freshman and proved his value on and off the field as a player and by being named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

In total, Poole played in 49 games for the Gators and brought in six interceptions to go along with 23 passes broken up before starting his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016.

As a pro, he currently has seven interceptions in five seasons earning a career-high 10 starts in 2019 with the New York Jets.

In 2021 Poole signed with the New Orleans Saints and is currently a free agent.

Those who attend the camp will receive a free lunch and t-shirt, as well as giveaways from companies like Chick-fil-A, Windy City and Dick's Sporting Goods.

To register, athletes can go to brianpoole1.eventbrite.com.

