Buccaneers Tom Brady Remembers 'One of the Great Plays in NFL History'

Imagine you lived the life of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady where you have the means and ability to go around giving away whole vehicles as gifts.

That is exactly what Brady did when his New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Of course, he gave the vehicle to then-teammate, cornerback Malcolm Butler, after he intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at the goal line to secure the title-fight win for the Patriots.

It was Brady's fourth Super Bowl win, and he'd have two more before leaving New England to get his seventh with Tampa Bay.

Just writing that last sentence is insane.

Brady was the MVP of Super Bowl XLIX, and he was supposed to receive a Chevy truck as part of the prize package. Instead, he gave the truck to Butler, a decision he spoke about recently, on The Dan Patrick Show.

"That was one of the greatest defensive plays in the history of the NFL," Brady told Patrick when asked about giving the truck to Butler. "There are very very few cornerbacks in the NFL that have the twitchiness and the reaction to get to that football."

Of course, that play has become one of the most replayed moments in NFL history, certainly backing up Brady's claims that it may be the best ever made on defense.

When that play comes up, another memory usually accompanies it. One of cornerback Richard Sherman's reactions to the team not running the ball with Marshawn Lynch to try and win the game.

"As much reaction to, 'Oh, they should've handed the ball off', I wish there was the same reaction that was, 'Can you believe how incredible of a play that was, that Malcolm made'," Brady said. "In fact, that's why I gave Malcolm the car because Malcolm deserved the car. And I think he's still got it."

