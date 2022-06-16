Skip to main content

Buccaneers Tom Brady Remembers 'One of the Great Plays in NFL History'

A Super Bowl winning play, and a deserving gift from one player to another.

Imagine you lived the life of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady where you have the means and ability to go around giving away whole vehicles as gifts. 

That is exactly what Brady did when his New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Of course, he gave the vehicle to then-teammate, cornerback Malcolm Butler, after he intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson at the goal line to secure the title-fight win for the Patriots. 

READ MORE: Best of Bucs Still to Come

It was Brady's fourth Super Bowl win, and he'd have two more before leaving New England to get his seventh with Tampa Bay. 

Just writing that last sentence is insane.

Brady was the MVP of Super Bowl XLIX, and he was supposed to receive a Chevy truck as part of the prize package. Instead, he gave the truck to Butler, a decision he spoke about recently, on The Dan Patrick Show.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"That was one of the greatest defensive plays in the history of the NFL," Brady told Patrick when asked about giving the truck to Butler. "There are very very few cornerbacks in the NFL that have the twitchiness and the reaction to get to that football."

Of course, that play has become one of the most replayed moments in NFL history, certainly backing up Brady's claims that it may be the best ever made on defense. 

READ MORE: Could Bucs Add Another Running Back?

When that play comes up, another memory usually accompanies it. One of cornerback Richard Sherman's reactions to the team not running the ball with Marshawn Lynch to try and win the game. 

"As much reaction to, 'Oh, they should've handed the ball off', I wish there was the same reaction that was, 'Can you believe how incredible of a play that was, that Malcolm made'," Brady said. "In fact, that's why I gave Malcolm the car because Malcolm deserved the car. And I think he's still got it."

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

USATSI_17480381
News

Tom Brady discusses decision to un-retire and transition to the booth after retirement

By Caleb Skinner32 seconds ago
USATSI_16714508 (1)
News

NFL Analyst Believes Todd Bowles is an Upgrade at Head Coach Over Bruce Arians

By Caleb Skinner1 hour ago
AP-Saints-Buccaneers-Football-e1640008607788
News

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson isn't scared of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022

By Caleb Skinner4 hours ago
USATSI_14116907
News

Julian Edelman shares NFL team he'd play for if he returns in 2022

By Dustin Lewis12 hours ago
USATSI_18502583
News

Despite A Tough Schedule, Tom Brady Believes The Bucs Are In For Best Year Yet

By Jon Conahan23 hours ago
USATSI_2067464
News

Ex-Buccaneers’ starting QB hired as assistant coach in XFL

By Caleb Skinner23 hours ago
USATSI_17552862
News

Former Buccaneer officially joins Amazon's NFL coverage

By Caleb Skinner23 hours ago
USATSI_17479886 (1)
News

Richard Sherman Takes Shot At Buccaneers During Recent Interview

By Jon Conahan23 hours ago