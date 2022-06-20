Skip to main content

Buccaneers wide receiver proposed in trade with Baltimore Ravens

While some anticipate a comeback for the once-promising deep threat, others are projecting a trade.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Scotty Miller had 33 catches, 501 yards, and three touchdown receptions in the 2020 NFL Season. 

In that postseason, he added four more catches, 80 yards, and one huge touchdown score against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on the way to helping the Bucs win Super Bowl LV. 

Following the impressive season, many expected he'd take a step forward to becoming a regular part of the Tampa Bay offense in 2021.

Instead, Miller had just five catches and 38 yards receiving while adding 43 yards on the ground, where he scored his only touchdown of the season. 

When the 2021 playoffs came around Miller actually matched his season total in catches and exceeded his receiving yards production in just the two games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. 

Some say it was injury, others think Miller found his way into Bruce Arians' doghouse. 

Whatever it is, Miller is reportedly looking healthier than ever in early offseason workouts, and many think he could have a bounceback season in 2022. 

If that happens, Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton thinks it should be with the Baltimore Ravens. 

"The forgotten man amongst the (Buccaneers wide receivers) is fourth-year receiver Scotty Miller," Wharton wrote while hypothesizing the Baltimore Ravens should make a trade offer to acquire the Bucs' speedster. "Miller's lack of impact (in 2021) was shocking...He's stuck behind the deepest receiving corps in the league but would catch on in Baltimore with his ability to get open quickly."

This idea certainly makes sense for the Ravens who traded away Marquise "Hollywood" Brown on NFL Draft weekend and did nothing to try and replace him. 

For the Buccaneers, however, I'm not sure a fifth-round pick in return - which is what Wharton proposes - would be enough to give up on a player who has shown the ability to contribute. 

Tom Brady has spoken favorably of Miller in the past, and we've seen what the two can do. Seeing the ground game possibilities last season as well adds a new layer of attraction. 

And the assumed situation surrounding this season for Brady and the current Super Bowl window all make this a non-starter for me. But I'm not general manager Jason Licht, and I suppose we don't truly know how offensive coordinator Bryon Leftwich and head coach Todd Bowles truly feel about Miller at this point. 

Trade speculation is nothing new, and if the Ravens came calling I'm sure Licht would at least answer the phone to hear them out. 

But my gut says fans of the Bucs will get to see the next chapter of Scotty Miller's career, not the Ravens.

USATSI_18502584
Brian Poole, Florida Gators
USATSI_17388206
USATSI_17480381
CF4B00D2-6A68-40EA-9402-02B6A0E3DEAF
USATSI_16714508 (1)
AP-Saints-Buccaneers-Football-e1640008607788
USATSI_14116907
