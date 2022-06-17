Tom Brady shares future with Tampa Bay beyond 2022

If there's one thing we know about star quarterback Tom Brady, it's that he's able to focus on the present while also setting himself up for the future.

Brady had the foresight to leave New England for Tampa following a legendary run with the Patriots. He promptly won a championship in his first year with the Buccaneers and came close to a second in 2021.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Brady signed a massive 10-year/$375 million deal to be an analysis for Fox Sports whenever he steps away from football. The deal is worth more money than the future hall of fame has accumulated during his playing career to this point.

It's clear that he has his future off of the field in mind but Brady is also looking to add to his seven championships before everything is all said and done. During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg, Brady commented on his future. In his own words, he doesn't see himself playing for another five years.

“How long could I play? Hypothetically, because I love hypothetical questions, I could play as long as I’m willing to make the commitment to playing,” Brady said. “I don’t think it’s gonna be another five years I’ll say that.”

Rumors have swirled this offseason between Brady and the Miami Dolphins. Entering the final year of his contract with the Buccaneers, it's fair to wonder if his time in pewter and red will continue following 2022.

Brady was asked by Lundberg if he'll ever wear the creamsicle uniforms while in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers won't don the combination this fall but it is on the docket in 2023. Brady was non-commital with his answer.

"Mmmmmm… never say never. I don’t know," Brady said. "It’s a good question. I’m going to take it year by year for sure on this. I know we are not wearing them this year but we are wearing them the year after this [2023]. So, we’ll see. We’ll see."



While the 44-year-old remains coy on his plans for beyond this year, it does appear that he wants to continue playing football. Whether or not that's in Tampa Bay is another discussion.

