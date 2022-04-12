Skip to main content

Buccaneers Bringing Back Veteran Defensive Lineman

Valuable experience and depth for the roster in 2022.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back a veteran defensive lineman, and no it's not Ndamukong Suh, but he's a valuable player nonetheless. 

Patrick O'Connor re-signed with the Bucs on Monday, announced via press release by the franchise. 

"O’Connor (6-4, 270) has played 40 games with the Buccaneers from 2017-21, recording eight tackles (two for loss), four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks, while being a core contributor on special teams, where he has six tackles and one blocked punt, which he recovered," the team included in its press release. "The Eastern Michigan product is a native of Chicago and wears No. 79 for Tampa Bay."

The announcement comes on the same day the team held its first player availability media session at the AdventHealth Training Center, where BucsGameday's own Caleb Skinner was on hand to meet with linebackers Lavonte David and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, safety Keanu Neal, and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. 

READ MORE: Running Back Rising Up NFL Draft Boards Has Bucs Attention

Scroll to Continue

Read More

READ MORE: Bucs Roster Made for Another Run at Super Bowl

O'Connor doesn't immediately factor in to compete for a starting job on the Buccaneers' defensive line, but with the status of Ndamukong Suh still undetermined moving forward, if the team misses on getting a top addition to the group in the 2022 NFL Draft, he may be in the mix for an increased role this season. 

Along with the stats reported by the team, O'Connor played on just five percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2021 and would likely be slotted behind Rakeem Nunez-Roches who appeared on 39 percent of defensive plays, last season. 

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!

USATSI_17214618
News

Sean Payton wanted New York Giants to draft Tom Brady in 2000

By Dustin Lewis44 minutes ago
USATSI_17108786
Draft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers evaluating fast-rising running back prospect

By Dustin Lewis2 hours ago
USATSI_17163986
News

Hall of Fame running back impressed by Tom Brady's longevity

By Nate Greer5 hours ago
James Cook
News

Analyst Identifies Ideal Buccaneers Combo in NFL Draft

By David Harrison5 hours ago
CC6A9956-56A4-4C2A-8B76-17309F6B7C05
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers voluntary workouts underway

By Caleb Skinner6 hours ago
USATSI_16581395
News

Buccaneers' quarterbacks attend voluntary workouts, besides Tom Brady

By Caleb Skinner7 hours ago
4FAE96A5-A61F-418B-8EB1-C81714A3D3B9
Draft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-Round Mock Draft

By Collin HaalboomApr 11, 2022
2FB1289A-99BF-4013-BA2E-A86B9D2CAC95
News

Mock Draft: Three Top-5 Quarterbacks and Buccaneers make intriguing trade

By David HarrisonApr 11, 2022