Buccaneers Bringing Back Veteran Defensive Lineman

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back a veteran defensive lineman, and no it's not Ndamukong Suh, but he's a valuable player nonetheless.

Patrick O'Connor re-signed with the Bucs on Monday, announced via press release by the franchise.

"O’Connor (6-4, 270) has played 40 games with the Buccaneers from 2017-21, recording eight tackles (two for loss), four quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks, while being a core contributor on special teams, where he has six tackles and one blocked punt, which he recovered," the team included in its press release. "The Eastern Michigan product is a native of Chicago and wears No. 79 for Tampa Bay."

The announcement comes on the same day the team held its first player availability media session at the AdventHealth Training Center, where BucsGameday's own Caleb Skinner was on hand to meet with linebackers Lavonte David and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, safety Keanu Neal, and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

O'Connor doesn't immediately factor in to compete for a starting job on the Buccaneers' defensive line, but with the status of Ndamukong Suh still undetermined moving forward, if the team misses on getting a top addition to the group in the 2022 NFL Draft, he may be in the mix for an increased role this season.

Along with the stats reported by the team, O'Connor played on just five percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2021 and would likely be slotted behind Rakeem Nunez-Roches who appeared on 39 percent of defensive plays, last season.

