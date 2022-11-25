Skip to main content

Todd Bowles Gives Update on Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen

Bucs head coach, Todd Bowles, coy in his response on Ryan Jensen's knee injury.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were just two days into training camp when they were struck with adversity as starting center and mood-setter on offense, Ryan Jensen, went down with a serious knee injury. To this day, the general public does not know what Jensen's knee injury actually was, just that he could possibly return at some point this season or be out for the whole season.

Now that it is Week 11, the NFL regular season is winding down the home stretch and it appears that Jensen's playing status after his knee injury is still up in the air according to head coach Todd Bowles.

“They haven’t told me anything right now. We’re going without him, we expect to go without him,” Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told the media after Wednesday’s practice. “If he gets better somehow, then we’ll welcome him back.”

As of now, it does not appear that Jensen is in the Buccaneers' plans moving forward this season. Jensen was initially not placed on the team's injured reserve as they have hoped that he would be back at some point this season - even if just for the playoffs. It would be wise of the team to maybe even think about not bringing Jensen back this year so as not to rush him in his recovery and to make sure he is 100% before hitting the field.

Even without Jensen, the Bucs' offensive line has done a decent job protecting Tom Brady, but has struggled to create openings for the running backs. Maybe Jensen would provide a bit more to the offensive line, but with the line as a whole still gelling with each other, there is no need to mess up a rhythm as Tampa Bay looks to continue their push to make the playoffs and hopefully make a run once they do.

READ MORE: Could Bucs Draft Another Florida Quarterback in 2023?

