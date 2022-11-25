The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a problem.

Even if quarterback Tom Brady plays in 2023, there are many who believe it won't be for the Bucs.

This would leave the Bucs with a very good roster of course.

Receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin would still be headlining a talented group on offense. And the defense would have a solid stock of ability to boast as well.

But the quarterback puts it all together. Even in a league leaning more on the run this year than ever, it's the teams with top quarterbacks leading the charge into football's most important month.

And one writer at CBS Sports believes the answer for Tampa Bay could be yet another legendary quarterback: Aaron Rodgers.

"Jason Licht is gonna be itching for a quick fix if Tom Brady, 45, calls it quits for good or, perhaps more likely, tests free agency in search of a final fresh start," writes CBS Sports. "The question is, does he have enough cap manipulation up his sleeve to make it feasible? On paper, the sunny destination would be appealing for Rodgers, who could potentially help reshape the offensive philosophy and guide roster decisions, as Brady did. When healthy, they remain a contender in a wide-open division."

No fewer than four NFC South Division teams could be looking for new quarterbacks next offseason.

The one that gets the best one will probably win the division, and while teams like the Atlanta Falcons look to be building for a long-term future, the Bucs and New Orleans Saints look like teams who will spend each offseason looking for the right veterans to add to a championship formula.

All while the Carolina Panthers...continue to do Carolina Panthers things.

The idea isn't a totally ridiculous one. After all, Brady has already test-driven the idea that the Buccaneers could be an instant contender with the right quarterback.

CBS Sports lists the Bucs as the eighth option on his list of 11 logical suitors.

Simply put, none of the teams he lists ahead of Tampa Bay has the same level of winning power, especially with a healthy Ryan Jensen starting at center.

And if the Saints can enter the offseason with nearly a record-setting PowerBall's amount of negative cap space and still get under it while keeping cornerback Marshon Lattimore, running back Alvin Kamara, and receiver Michael Thomas, I wouldn't be too worried about the money.

In fact, if any cap number threatens this deal, it's the nearly $99 million in dead cap that trading Rodgers carries for the Green Bay Packers if they execute this before June 1st.

Because they aren't getting the draft capital back they want if the receiving team also takes on that money.

