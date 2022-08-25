Todd Bowles Makes Decision on Tom Brady Playing Preseason Against Colts

Todd Bowles didn't outright say that Tom Brady will be starting at quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they face off against the Colts in Indianapolis this Saturday– in what will be their final preseason tune-up – but he definitely implied it.

When asked by a reporter earlier today, "Do you know if Brady is going to go on Saturday?" Bowles responded, "Everyone that's healthy, will play.".

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Former Eagles Starting Linebacker

It's been arguably the wildest offseason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have ever seen as a franchise, and there's no denying that Tom Brady has been at the center of most of it.

I imagine fans of the team are just fine with that though, because like I said, Tom Brady is at the center of it. Which ultimately means he is also under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And it appears as though fans will finally get their first chance to see Brady in game action, this Saturday.

As Greg Auman pointed out, Brady has played in the final preseason game every year since 2009. So clearly this is something he himself believes to be a necessary step in terms of preparing for the regular season.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver

So how much will Tom Brady actually play in this final preseason game? A couple of series? A quarter? A half?

Based on how vague Todd Bowles was when asked about whether or not Brady will play at all, I think it's fair to assume we aren't going to get a clear answer to any of those questions.

It looks like everyone will just need to tune in and watch the game, in order to find out.

For more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, make sure to follow Collin Haalboom on Twitter, and subscribe to the Bucs Banter Podcast on YouTube!

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout training camp.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook