Todd Bowles names one wide receiver he's excited to see in training camp

The football world has come a long way when it comes to ACL injuries, but when Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin went down with his it meant a few things were immediately clear.

First, the team was going to have to finish the playoff push without him. Second, the Bucs wouldn't have one of their best weapons in the postseason as they tried to repeat as Super Bowl Champions. And third, because of the injury coming in the back half of the regular season, he would likely miss time next season.

That next season is now this season, and Tampa Bay may have quarterback Tom Brady back, but they still don't have Godwin or a public timeline on when he may return.

They say there's a silver lining to every dark cloud, and if there's one here, it's the fact that other receivers will get valuable reps and opportunities to impress Brady and the coaching staff while Godwin works his way back onto the field.

According to head coach Todd Bowles, it's not Russell Gage, Scotty Miller, Breshad Perriman, Cyril Grayson or even Tyler Johnson he's most looking forward to seeing at training camp.

It's Deven Thompkins.

“I would love to see what Thompkins does in training camp,” Bowles said. “He’s quick, he’s fast, he’s explosive off of the ball and he’s made some good catches...I’ll be looking at him.”

If you've never heard of Thompkins you aren't alone. In fact, most major draft sites didn't do profiles on him ahead of April when he went undrafted and eventually landed with the Bucs.

Utah State and Tampa Bay list him at 5-foot-8 and according to the Aggies website, Thompkins, "Set single-season school records in 2021 in receptions (102), receiving yards (1,704) and games with at least 170 receiving yards (5)... Also tied the school record for consecutive 100-yard receiving games (6) and 100-yard receiving games in a season (9)...Ranks third all-time at Utah State in receptions (171) and receiving yards (2,519), and fourth in 100-yard receiving games (9)."

Pretty impressive collegiate production and a strong endorsement from his head coach.

If he can deliver, then while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to look for ways to supplement the Godwin-less offense, Deven Thompkins may just be the next name everyone learns, on the other side of some Tom Brady passes.

