Buccaneers' Pro Bowl defensive end visits Baltimore Ravens

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Jason Pierre-Paul is reportedly visiting with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, according to Tom Pelissero.

The 33-year-old spent four seasons in Tampa Bay and was a major strength to the defense. In 2020, he was named a Pro Bowler. In three of his four-season, he played linebacker for the Buccaneers.

Pierre-Paul underwent surgery to repair a shoulder injury during the offseason and could be a reason why the Buccaneers did not bring him back in free agency. He only played in 12 games a season ago due to his shoulder injury.

In the 2021 season, Tampa Bay had the fifth-rated defense. Although this is going to be a huge miss for the Buccaneers' defense, they should still be able to find success.

Baltimore has made some impressive moves throughout the offseason and this would be another great addition for them. There are some concerns because he is getting older and is coming off an injury, but if Baltimore can get him on a cheaper deal, it would certainly be a great addition.

Devin White, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett, and Joe Tyron-Shoyinka are all going to hold down the linebacker duties this season.

The linebacker position hasn't necessarily been an issue for the Buccaneers the past few seasons and shouldn't be once again this year.

