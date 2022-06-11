Skip to main content

Buccaneers' Pro Bowl defensive end visits Baltimore Ravens

Jason-Pierre Paul is visiting with the Ravens on Saturday.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer Jason Pierre-Paul is reportedly visiting with the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, according to Tom Pelissero. 

The 33-year-old spent four seasons in Tampa Bay and was a major strength to the defense. In 2020, he was named a Pro Bowler. In three of his four-season, he played linebacker for the Buccaneers.

READ MORE: Tom Brady and Bruce Arians Are Friends

Pierre-Paul underwent surgery to repair a shoulder injury during the offseason and could be a reason why the Buccaneers did not bring him back in free agency. He only played in 12 games a season ago due to his shoulder injury.

In the 2021 season, Tampa Bay had the fifth-rated defense. Although this is going to be a huge miss for the Buccaneers' defense, they should still be able to find success. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Baltimore has made some impressive moves throughout the offseason and this would be another great addition for them. There are some concerns because he is getting older and is coming off an injury, but if Baltimore can get him on a cheaper deal, it would certainly be a great addition.

READ MORE: Where Tom Brady Ranks Among NFL Trash Talkers

Devin White, Lavonte David, Shaquil Barrett, and Joe Tyron-Shoyinka are all going to hold down the linebacker duties this season.

The linebacker position hasn't necessarily been an issue for the Buccaneers the past few seasons and shouldn't be once again this year. 

Follow Jon on Twitter for more Buccaneers content. 

In This Article (2)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

russell
News

Buccaneers' Wide Receiver Named One of NFL's Most Intriguing Players of the Week

By David Harrison20 hours ago
Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu 1
News

How Much of a Trash Talker is Buccaneers Tom Brady?

By David HarrisonJun 10, 2022
USATSI_18502576
News

Tom Brady Shuts Down Rumors About He And Bruce Arians Not Getting Along

By Jon ConahanJun 9, 2022
1C778690-FB40-4C62-89F6-EEA27817E378
News

Tom Brady shares thoughts on if Rob Gronkowski will return to Bucs

By Collin HaalboomJun 9, 2022
F75DBB9F-0559-4B76-8299-653A68B4C580
News

Ryan Fitzpatrick Disputes Tom Brady's Status as the GOAT

By Collin HaalboomJun 9, 2022
7DE3D505-9F68-413F-A868-99D469AAE3BD
News

Tom Brady doesn’t shoot down Miami Dolphins rumors

By Collin HaalboomJun 9, 2022
USATSI_12031899
News

Tom Brady dishes out his thoughts on Bill Belichick

By Nate GreerJun 9, 2022
USATSI_18483254
News

Tom Brady discusses the biggest hit he's ever taken

By Nate GreerJun 9, 2022