Todd Bowles updates status of Mike Evans ahead of week 2

The Buccaneers star was seen with his ankle taped up during practice this week.
After what was an impressive win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as they were able to come away with an easy 19-3 win against the Dallas Cowboys, some other issues happened during the game that the Buccaneers weren't hoping to deal with.

The toughest blow for the Buccaneers was clearly Donovan Smith. He suffered a hyperextended elbow and likely is going to miss this game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. It's not out of the question that he is going to play, but it’s a possibility that we won't see him in this one.

On top of that injury, Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans was seen wearing tape on his lower left leg at practice on Wednesday and it raised some concerns.

Head coach Todd Bowles made it known to reporters that this wasn't an issue by any means, saying it’s “just part of playing.”

This is great news for the Buccaneers as many fans were worried that he was going to miss this game and possibly time throughout the year.

Evans played a vital role in the Buccaneers' offense in their 19-3 win against the Dallas Cowboys as he finished with 71 yards and a touchdown. He has finished each season with at least 1,000 yards and is looking to replicate that once again this season.

It looks as if he will be playing on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints as Tampa Bay will try to move to 2-0 on the season.

