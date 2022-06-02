Skip to main content

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers win ‘The Match’

Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers edge out Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in the latest edition of ‘The Match’

The 6th edition of ‘The Match’ was one that did not disappoint. The two vet quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady got the best of the young guns Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

The charity exhibition match took place at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday evening. The 12-hole competition provided lots of entertainment for fans of golf and football.

Brady and Rodgers took an early lead and didn’t look like they would let up until Patrick Mahomes cracked open a Coors Light - yes the mountains were blue - and the young stars started to make a comeback that would ultimately fall short on the last hole.

On the 12th and final hole, the clutch veterans came out victorious when Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers sunk a 15-foot birdie putt.

Following the win, Rodgers had this to say about his final putt,

"I felt really good about [the putt], to be honest," Rodgers said. "Tommy gave me a great read. I heard Trevor [Immelman] and Charles [Barkley] in my head telling me I was going to make it, and I felt good about the line when I hit it, I knew it was going in. It was a fun day.”

Neither Brady nor Rodgers will go down without a fight and they definitely hate to lose as evidenced by more of the Packers' star's comments following the match.

"Things got pretty serious, and we buckled down a little bit," Rodgers said. "These two were playing pretty good, and we didn't want to come out of here with an L.”

As always Brady was fantastic as a trash talker and lively with his on-air personality which seems fitting with his future role as an NFL analyst.

‘The Match’ once again lived up to expectations and fans of all sports are definitely looking forward to future matchups.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

