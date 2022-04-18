Tom Brady announces the return of ‘The Match’

The popular series of exhibition golf is back this summer and will feature current NFL quarterbacks facing off against each other.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady took to social media to announce the pairings and event information.

READ MORE: Where the Bucs' General Manager Ranks Among All 32 Teams

Brady will pair with Green Bay Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers. The two will be playing against Buffalo Bills’ QB Josh Allen and Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes.

The format for the event has varied in the past, but the overall best and most used method has been a game of best ball.

Past participants include Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson, Woods/Peyton Manning vs. Mickelson/Brady, Mickelson/Charles Barkley vs. Manning/Stephen Curry, Mickelson/Brady vs. Rodgers/Bryson DeChambeau and most recently the feud between Brooks Kopeka and DeChambeau.

‘The Match’ has yet to disappoint, and we should see an even more fun match this time around with no professional golfers participating. With the announcement comes the pre-match trash talk, which has already started with Brady taking a shot at Josh Allen.

Expect a lot more trash talk, side bets between the two sides and lots of hot-mic action on June 1st when the ‘The Match’ is played in Wynn Las Vegas on TNT.

READ MORE: Late Round Talent at Tight End Studies Future Hall of Famer

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook