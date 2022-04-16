Skip to main content

Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Late Round Tight End Who Studies Rob Gronkowski's Game

On a roster without a lot of holes, the Bucs could find a late-round special teams contributor with his focus on helping the team.

Most fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers likely don't know who Teagan Quitoriano is, but you'll learn a lot about him in the near future if he gets his NFL start with your favorite team. 

The Bucs' need at tight end isn't just at the top of the depth chart, it's also at the bottom. 

With Rob Gronkowski's future in question, Cameron Brate is the current roster's starting tight end with nobody behind him as of right now. 

READ MORE: What Tom Brady Wants from Elon Musk

This has every draft expert projecting tight end as a position Bucs general manager Jason Licht should address in the NFL Draft. 

The only question is, where does he take one of the several talented tight ends in this year's class?

One late-round option, is that guy you may not have heard about, an Oregon State product who studies Gronk himself as he tries to turn his amateur game into a professional career. 

“There is a place for me on any NFL team,” Quitoriano said in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus. “I am willing to do anything in order to win. Special teams is something I have a lot of experience in and I know is the fastest way on the field in the NFL. I am ready to dive into that.”

Tampa Bay football has benefited greatly from Licht's ability to spot late-round talent who grow to become contributors to the team. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brate himself was an undrafted free agent. 

Projected as a late-round prospect, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com points to Quitoriano's drive-blocking posture, experience as an inside/outside zone blocker, and ability to run routes and find separation at the top of them as reasons he could succeed with a team like the Buccaneers. 

He obviously has weaknesses, however, including deficiencies in his ability to finish blocks, how he holds up against powerful edge rushers, and struggles when facing press coverage as a receiver.

A project player for sure. But one with athletic upside who appears to have the drive to succeed and selflessness to be coached and earn every rep. 

Nobody can promise any late-round pick in the NFL Draft will turn into a gem, not even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Top 5 general manager.

READ MORE: Floyd Mayweather Really Wants Someone to Sign Antonio Brown 

But Quitoriano himself promises, that any team that drafts him into the league will be, "getting an every-down tight end and an extremely hard worker."

And it all might just add up to a late name called for the Bucs, in the 2022 NFL Draft.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast

Jason Licht
News

NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Jason Licht Rank Among the League's General Managers?

By David Harrison12 seconds ago
USATSI_17973505
News

Floyd Mayweather to pay NFL team $20 million if they sign Antonio Brown

By Caleb SkinnerApr 15, 2022
USATSI_17366495
News

Top Defensive Breakout Candidates for the Buccaneers in 2022

By Collin HaalboomApr 15, 2022
USATSI_9134216
Draft

Draft expert's 7-round mock draft presents ideal scenario for the Buccaneers

By Collin HaalboomApr 15, 2022
USATSI_17202674
Draft

Buccaneers host former Alabama running back leading up to 2022 NFL Draft

By Caleb SkinnerApr 15, 2022
BEF0EC37-CA93-495C-AAD4-F7E5D64341CC
News

Why the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Odell Beckham Jr. Make Sense

By David HarrisonApr 14, 2022
A6962BB9-D927-4C94-A292-74FAC35F1EA5
News

Lots of Love for Head Coach Todd Bowles as Buccaneers Arrive in Tampa

By David HarrisonApr 14, 2022
59EA6779-BDF1-4D25-AEDC-1D8D4ED23ED6
News

Tom Brady has special request of Elon Musk if he buys Twitter

By Caleb SkinnerApr 14, 2022