Buccaneers NFL Draft Target: Late Round Tight End Who Studies Rob Gronkowski's Game

Most fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers likely don't know who Teagan Quitoriano is, but you'll learn a lot about him in the near future if he gets his NFL start with your favorite team.

The Bucs' need at tight end isn't just at the top of the depth chart, it's also at the bottom.

With Rob Gronkowski's future in question, Cameron Brate is the current roster's starting tight end with nobody behind him as of right now.

READ MORE: What Tom Brady Wants from Elon Musk

This has every draft expert projecting tight end as a position Bucs general manager Jason Licht should address in the NFL Draft.

The only question is, where does he take one of the several talented tight ends in this year's class?

One late-round option, is that guy you may not have heard about, an Oregon State product who studies Gronk himself as he tries to turn his amateur game into a professional career.

“There is a place for me on any NFL team,” Quitoriano said in an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus. “I am willing to do anything in order to win. Special teams is something I have a lot of experience in and I know is the fastest way on the field in the NFL. I am ready to dive into that.”

Tampa Bay football has benefited greatly from Licht's ability to spot late-round talent who grow to become contributors to the team.

Brate himself was an undrafted free agent.

Projected as a late-round prospect, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com points to Quitoriano's drive-blocking posture, experience as an inside/outside zone blocker, and ability to run routes and find separation at the top of them as reasons he could succeed with a team like the Buccaneers.

He obviously has weaknesses, however, including deficiencies in his ability to finish blocks, how he holds up against powerful edge rushers, and struggles when facing press coverage as a receiver.

A project player for sure. But one with athletic upside who appears to have the drive to succeed and selflessness to be coached and earn every rep.

Nobody can promise any late-round pick in the NFL Draft will turn into a gem, not even the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Top 5 general manager.

READ MORE: Floyd Mayweather Really Wants Someone to Sign Antonio Brown

But Quitoriano himself promises, that any team that drafts him into the league will be, "getting an every-down tight end and an extremely hard worker."

And it all might just add up to a late name called for the Bucs, in the 2022 NFL Draft.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!