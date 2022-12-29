Tom Brady Comments on Possible Rob Gronkowski Reunion in Tampa Bay

Last week, former Bucs' tight end Rob Gronkowski let loose a cryptic tweet that got people thinking that the future Hall of Famer would give football another shot after retiring prior to the 2022 NFL season.

Even with the short tweet, Gronk was able to send the sports world into a frenzy to try and figure out if the tight end was indeed contemplating coming out of retirement to help a team, maybe even the Bucs, in the 2022 NFL playoffs.

Buccaneers' head coach, Todd Bowles, was asked if the team had conversations about a Gronk comeback and relayed that they indeed spoke with Gronkowski back in November, but that the talks never got too serious about a return.

"It was more of a conversation than anything else," Bowles said, via the Tampa Bay Times. "Usually, when you have to think about playing, you probably don't want to play. When it's just a discussion, I didn't think much of it at the time."

Now, exactly a week after Gronk shot out the tweet, his former quarterback, Tom Brady, spoke about a potential comeback on his most recent Let's Go! podcast.

“I heard of that last week and you know, look, nobody loves Gronk more than me other than probably his mom and dad and brothers, he’s like family to me, he’s kind of like one of my kids actually,” Brady said. “Every now and then I got to put him in timeout for misbehaving, for eating paste and stuff like that. Whatever he decides, I’ll be fully supportive.”

Brady seems pretty bullish on the idea that his longtime friend and teammate will come out of retirement even if he is bored and Gronk seemed to back that up when he appeared as a guest on the Up & Adams Show stating he wasn't talking about a return to football.

"I barely tweet, actually," Gronkowski said. "I'm kind of bored, people took that to mean I was coming back to football right away. It was mind-blowing, actually, how my agent hit me up, two teams hit me up. Just crazy. My friends actually were hitting me up too, like, 'Bro, are you really going back to football? I don't see that happening.' I was like,' You know I'm not. ... I'm announcing I'm signing with FanDuel tomorrow."

"Put it this way, (agent) Drew (Rosenhaus) wanted to call every team."

Gronk looks to be completely done with playing football. It came from his own mouth. For anyone to think otherwise would be a fool, right? One thing is for certain, Gronk will continue to draw the interest of the sports world and continuously look for ways to get fans to engage with whatever endeavor or content he is participating in. He is the only one who knows for certain what his future holds, so it is better for all of us not to hold our breath.

