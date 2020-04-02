Tom Brady Partners with Wheels Up to Supply Meals During Pandemic

The NFL community is rallying support for those who continue to be impacted by the current pandemic, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback is no exception.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is doing his part to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, teaming with Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and aviation company Wheels Up to supply meals to those in hunger crisis during this difficult time:

The Meals Up Initiative is meant to supply 10 million meals in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Brady and Wilson are just two of many in the NFL responding to the ongoing crisis. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft arranged for 1.2 million N95 masks to be shipped from China to the US (via Sports Illustrated's Michael Shapiro).