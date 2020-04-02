The Patriots are stepping up during the coronavirus outbreak, using their team plane to transport 1.2 million N95 masks from China to the United States, according to The Wall Street Journal's Andrew Beaton.

New England is using its plane to transport the masks after conversations with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family reportedly paid $2 million to transport the 1.2 million masks, with another 500,000 masks set to be delivered later, per Beaton.

New England's plane is expected to arrive in Boston on Thursday.

"I've never seen so much red tape in so many ways and obstacles that we had to overcome," Kraft told Beaton. "In today's world, those of us who are fortunate to make a difference have a significant responsibility to do so with all the assets we have available to us."

Baker thanked the Patriots in a tweet on Thursday morning.

"Thanks to some serious teamwork, Massachusetts is set to receive over 1 million N95 masks for our front-line workers," Baker wrote. "Huge thanks to the Krafts and several dedicated partners for making this happen."

300,000 masks will be given to New York as the state attempts to manage the coronavirus crisis. There are 83,000 COVID-19 cases in New York, and over 7,700 in Massachusetts, per ESPN.