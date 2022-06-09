Tom Brady discusses the biggest hit he's ever taken

Last week’s “The Match” event continues to provide news as four of the top quarterbacks in the NFL played in a thrilling golf match.

One of the topics of discussion that came up during a round table with JJ Watt was what was the hardest hit Tom Brady has taken over his 22-year career.

Out of all of the hits Brady has taken, it may surprise many as to who hit him the hardest. What isn’t a surprise is that the NFL legend remembers almost every detail from that play.

“Nate Clements," Brady said when asked who delivered the hit. "I was running, I was like one-yard behind the line of scrimmage, I slid late. My helmet went about 10 yards back."

Clements, who was a rookie that season, was the Bills' first-round draft pick that year after being a standout corner for Ohio State. He would become one of the league's best young corners by the time the season was over.

The hit came in Brady’s first year as a starter for the New England Patriots, and it came late in the season in an AFC East game in Buffalo.

Despite the hit, Brady was able to stay in the game and lead the Patriots to a pivotal 12-9 win in overtime. The Patriots finished the season 11-5 and won the AFC East on a tiebreaker over the Dolphins, who also finished 11-5. If the Patriots had lost that game, they likely wouldn't have won the division.

Not only did they end up winning the division that season, they also won the first of six Super Bowls with Brady at quarterback.

