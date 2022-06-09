Tom Brady dishes out his thoughts on Bill Belichick

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s player/coach relationship ended after the 2020 season. While there’s been debate about how their time together wrapped up, Brady put that to rest this past week.

Quarterback Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s 20 years will go down as the best run in NFL history. With six Super Bowl titles and countless other records over that time, the two legends combined to pass Joe Montana and Bill Walsh as the best quarterback/coach combo in history.

After Brady signed a two-year, $50 million dollar deal with Tampa Bay in 2020 that dynasty came to an end. There was debate whether the two had a falling out of some sort and that Brady was being pushed out due to declining abilities.

In 2021 Tom made his much-anticipated return to Gillette, beating the Patriots in a close contest. The two shared a quick hug after the game but they also spent time after the game catching up.

During his latest interview after “The Match”, Brady spoke very kindly about his former head coach as he talked about his future broadcasting stint with Fox Sports after he retires.

“I was around the most amazing coach, in Coach Belichick, the most amazing coaches over a period of time,” Brady said.

With Brady going into broadcasting when his playing career is complete, look for the two to continue to connect and build upon the 20 years they spent together in New England.

"I feel like I have a lot of knowledge,” Brady explained. “I love football and I care a lot about football, too. I’m always going to be involved in it one way or the other,” Brady said, adding that his new job will also provide him with the opportunity to travel around and watch other guys practice and play.

