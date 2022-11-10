Tom Brady fired up for "epic game" in Germany

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks are set for an international contest in week 10 of the 2022 season. The Buccaneers finally snapped their losing streak last weekend while the Seahawks are leading the NFC West despite trading Russell Wilson over the offseason.

It should lead to an exciting matchup in Munich, Germany on Sunday. According to NFL.com, this will be the first-ever international game that features teams that are leading their divisions.

Quarterback Tom Brady has appeared and won three international games during his career. All three games came while he was with the New England Patriots. The Patriots won twice in London (2009, 2012) and once in Mexico City (2017) with Brady under center. He holds the record for total passing touchdowns in international games (10).

On Monday, the future hall of famer mentioned how excited he was for the game on the latest episode of his Let's Go! podcast.

"We're playing a great team in Seattle," Brady said. "They're first place in their division. We're tied for first place in ours and it's a big challenge because, you know, to fly across the ocean like that, new time zone, it's a 9:30 [a.m.] eastern kickoff. It'll have its challenges."

"The weathers gonna be a little cool, but we're playing in this very, very cool arena (Allianz Arena) where Bayern Munich plays, kind of the country's top soccer team, and it looks amazing in pictures," Brady continued. "And look, I mean the chance to go across to another country, play a sport that I love, I have heard there's 3 million ticket requests for 67,000 seats. So the place is gonna be rocking and if it's anything like what I see in those German Bundesliga games this is gonna be one of the epic games that we've ever played in. So I'm super excited."

Both teams are popular brands abroad and this game has potential postseason implications. Depending on how the divison plays out for both teams, this contest could be crucial in the standings race down the stretch.

It will take a more complete effort from the Buccaneers to pull off an upset against the Seahawks. Tampa Bay and Seattle will kick-off at 9:30 a.m. eastern time in the United States. That equates to 3:30 p.m. local time in Germany.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.



