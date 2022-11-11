Skip to main content

Tom Brady Gifted with Epic Custom Bucs Lederhosen by German Reporter

Brady was greeted with a gift during his first press conference in Germany - and he already knows what he's going to do with it.

It's not every day that you get gifted a pair of lederhosen, but that is exactly what happened to Buccaneers' quarterback, Tom Brady, during Friday's press conference leading up to the matchup against the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, Germany.

Right smack dab in the middle of the presser, a German reporter stood up and surprised Brady with a pair of custom-made TB12 Buccaneers lederhosen as a gift for playing in Germany.

Brady was definitely taken aback by the gesture, but was extremely thankful for the gift. In typical Brady fashion, he turned the gift into a moment to make the crowd laugh by suggesting that third-string quarterback, Kyle Trask, wear them for pregame.

Lederhosen are short or knee-length leather breeches that are worn as traditional garments in some regions of German-speaking countries. Lederhosen were traditionally worn for hard, physical work as they were made more durable than that of traditional garments. Today, they are worn as leisurewear and are a trendy attire common at Oktoberfest events globally.

We'll see if Trask takes up Brady on his offer on Sunday.

