Tom Brady Gives the Real Reason for Missing 11 Days From the Buccaneers

Tom Brady missed 11 days for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but finally returned last week. It was a call for concern to the Buccaneers as they were without their star quarterback and many didn't know why he was absent.

With all of the rumors we saw, including that he was on the masked singer, questioning his retirement, or even that he didn't want to be in Tampa Bay any longer, none of them made much sense and no one had evidence about if any of them were true.

At the end of the day, he probably needed a few days off and did exactly that. No one in the Buccaneers' front office is going to question Brady. He's the greatest quarterback that's ever played this game and has the ability to win the organization another Super Bowl this season.

Greg Auman reported the following on what Tom Brady said was his reason for missing practice:

“I’m 45 years old. There’s a lot of sh** going on,” Tom Brady says in explaining his 11-day leave from the team.

This was an interesting response from Brady and doesn't give us a definitive answer, but someone that age probably does have personal things that they need to deal with. It doesn't seem likely that he's going to miss any time this season for Tampa Bay and he should be ready to go for Week 1.

The Buccaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 in Dallas.

