Tom Brady has played longer in the NFL than his new teammate has been alive

Bucs' QB Tom Brady was drafted and played longer in the NFL than his newly drafted teammate DT Logan Hall.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected DT Logan Hall out of the University of Houston with the first pick in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft. Hall has the ability to play inside or outside on the defensive line and should be a sure-fire addition to the defense given the unknown returns of Suh and JPP.

USATSI_17387863

While speaking to reporters after being drafted, Hall spoke about his excitement about coming to the Buccaneers and playing with Tom Brady.

It is evident that Hall is a huge fan of his new QB Brady. Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of this is that Hall was not lying when he said he's been watching Brady play his entire life.

Hall was born just 6 days after Brady was drafted into the NFL. The storyline here is great as Hall might barely be able to remember Brady making and winning his first Super Bowl and now the two play on the same team.

C83571BF-C050-4DBD-AC29-56B7E6636DDA

USATSI_17345926
