The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added depth on both sides of the ball throughout the NFL Draft that will benefit the team in 2022 and beyond. While the team elected to trade out of the first round, the move provided draft capital that allowed the Buccaneers to take advantage of the middle rounds.

Coming out of the weekend, Tampa Bay is setting itself up to be a legitimate contender for a super bowl for the third straight year. With Tom Brady back, the front office made it a priority to re-sign key free agents while bringing in additional talent.

However, the moves throughout the draft also make it clear that the Buccaneers will not bring back all of their veteran contributors this upcoming season. There were rumors throughout the past few weeks that the franchise and Jason Pierre-Paul will part ways. The situation seems to be trending that way after Tampa Bay selected defensive end, Logan Hall, with its first pick of the weekend.

Shortly after the pick became official, Hall was listed as wearing No. 90 on the team's online roster. That has since been adjusted but the point remains. The addition of the former Houston star, along with last year's first round pick, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, makes JPP an expendable piece at this stage of his career.

It has been four years since Pierre-Paul was traded to the Buccaneers and became a crucial aspect on the defense. Unfortunately, a torn rotator cuff and other injuries limited him throughout 2021. He's totaled 171 tackles, 35 tackles for loss, 33 sacks, 8 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions since 2019 in pewter.

The pairing of Hall and Tryon-Shoyinka not only has the potential to be a presence off of the edge but it also gets the unit younger. Hall is expected to contribute primarily at the three-technique but he has the versatility to flex outside on passing downs when necessary. If this truly is the end for JPP, he'll be remembered as a key cog on the run to the 2021 super bowl.

On the final day of the draft, Tampa Bay made a somewhat surprising move to nab Georgia punter, Jake Camarda, in the fourth round with other skilled players still available. He averaged 46.7 yards per punt in 2021 with 17 of those boots landing inside the 20 against six touchbacks. Camarda was honored for his performance for the national champion Bulldogs by being selected First-Team ALL-SEC.

With the franchise spending a premium pick on Camarda, it means the Buccaneers will be parting ways with starting punter Bradley Pinion. After being acquired by the team in 2019, Pinion had the worst average yards per punt (42.5) of his career last season.

The seven-year veteran has a non-guaranteed contract of $2.9 million in 2022. Tampa Bay will be able to shed his salary and replace Pinion with a younger prospect on a cheaper deal that has proven production at the highest levels of college football.

The Buccaneers also drafted two tight ends on Saturday, Cade Otton in the fourth round and Ko Kieft in the sixth round. So, is Rob Gronkowski gone too? Probably not, the decisions don't necessarily correlate with one another. Regardless if Gronk is back or not, the franchise needed to improve its tight end room with Cameron Brate being the only current contributor under contract prior to the draft.

