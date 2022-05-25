Tom Brady Hits Hole-in-One in Dramatic Fashion

The list of accolades that Tom Brady has achieved is extensive, to say the least.

The majority of those accolades have been accomplished on the football field. This, in addition to his icon status, personal brand, and media success, makes the life Tom Brady lives, feel like an unattainable dream to the average citizen.

You know who I'm talking about when I say "average citizen". Your everyday, blue-collar folk. The ones who pack their lunch, hop in their car and head out to their regular 9-to-5 job every morning.

For many of those people, their weekly highlight is usually something like a night out at a restaurant with their significant other, or an opportunity to play a round of golf on the weekend with some friends.

In terms of those golfers, many of them have spent their entire lives unable to achieve the incredibly rare, seemingly impossible (but highly respected) act of making a hole in one.

Well, it appears Tom Brady is not one of those people.

According to a post on his social media accounts, it appears as though Brady managed to stroke a hole-in-one on the golf course, while the camera's were rolling. Drone footage, no less.

I'm sure when seeing this video, many golf fans are shaking their heads. Not only in disbelief, but with a hint of jealousy as well.

Despite his incredibly busy offseason schedule, and countless other commitments—in addition to his job as the starting quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—Tom Brady is somehow able to find enough time to hit the links, make a drone-focused media production out of it, and hit a hole-in-one in the process.

Is there anything Tom Brady can't do?

