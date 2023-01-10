Tom Brady Reportedly Sought After by AFC West Team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback, Tom Brady, is set to become a free agent for just the second time in his career following the end of the 2022 NFL season and figures to be the biggest fish in the pond for prospective teams to fight over.

Up until this point, many have narrowed Brady's options down to retirement, returning to the Bucs, or rumors that he could leave for either San Francisco or return to New England with Bill Belichick. However, with certain events unfolding, it appears another team has decided to throw their name into the Tom Brady sweepstakes hat - the Los Vegas Raiders.

According to Senior NFL Reporter, Albert Breer, the Los Vegas Raiders are highly interested in signing Tom Brady once he does become a free agent. They will also look elsewhere as he mentioned Jimmy Garoppolo as another possible option for them.

The Raiders recently benched longtime starting veteran quarterback, Derek Carr, in the wake of the team's disappointing season that saw them go 6-11. For the Raiders it was a smart move in terms of saving some guaranteed money that Carr would receive if he was injured down the stretch. With the news of Carr's benching, it became evident that Los Vegas would be looking elsewhere for their lead man come the 2023 season.

After bringing in Davante Adams, the Raiders still have a plethora of talent on the offensive side of the ball. The problems with the Raiders lie elsewhere with their offensive line and defense. If they can reassure that those issues will be taken care of they may just have enough to make a strong sales pitch on why Brady should head to Sin City.

When looking at things from Brady's perspective, it is hard to imagine him moving so far away from his family. He currently has a place in Miami and his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, recently purchased a home in the same vicinity as they both work on co-parenting their children. Heading out West would make it difficult for Brady to be as involved with his children's lives as he would like to be.

It will be an exciting offseason for the Buccaneers as well as Brady. No one knows what the greatest quarterback of all time is thinking at this time, and there is no guarantee that he has thought about his future plans as the Bucs start to turn their attention to the playoffs and another Super Bowl run.

