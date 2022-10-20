Skip to main content

Tom Brady Shoots Down Recent Retirement Rumors

Brady commented on the rumors on Thursday.

Future Hall of Fame quarterback, Tom Brady, shocked everyone over the offseason when he retired and then reversed his decision after less than two months.

The season has gotten off to a bumpy start with the Buccaneers stumbling to a 3-3 record due to a variety of injuries, mistakes, and penalties. That has some, namely former Buccaneers' quarterback Chris Simms, and former Steelers' quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger, speculating that Brady might hang up his cleats during the middle of the year.

During his media availability on Thursday, Brady was asked about Simms' comments.

With a smile, he replied, "no retirement in my future."

The rumor was kind of asinine to begin with. Everyone knows that Brady is dealing with struggles on the field and off of it. Despite that, he's remained committed to getting the Buccaneers back on track. You can see the fire that he still has on game day which is why he was trying to inspire his offensive line during the loss to Pittsburgh. Luckily, he might get his starting center back before the postseason.

Through six games, Brady has had his fair share of ups and downs while dealing with a finger and rotator cuff injury. Despite that, he's completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,652 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. Brady might be 45 years old, but he still has a lot left in the tank as long as he wants to keep playing.

It's clear, at least for now, that he's still motivated in the chase for his eighth championship. 

