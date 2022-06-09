Skip to main content

Tom Brady Shuts Down Rumors About He And Bruce Arians Not Getting Along

The future hall of famer spoke to the media on Thursday and offered comments on his relationship former coach, Bruce Arians.

Tom Brady took the stand on Thursday in front of Tampa Bay Buccaneers' media members for the first time this season. With all of the questions that had to be asked due to his retirement, another one came up about his former coach. 

Bruce Arians was the head coach of the Buccaneers from 2019-2021. During his short time as the head coach, Arians and Brady won a Super Bowl together.

Reports came out during the offseason that Tom Brady and Arians did not have the relationship that many thought. Some believed that the Brady to Miami rumors were true because of his relationship with his former head coach.

According to Logan Robinson of BucsGameDay, Brady had the following to say about the reports on him and Bruce Arians not getting along.

“He and I have a great relationship. A part of why I chose here was because of Bruce… He knows how I feel about him and that’s the most important thing, and I know how he feels about me.”

These are encouraging words from Tom Brady and it is great to see him shut down any of the doubts people had. 

Throughout his career, Brady has not been in the news much about having issues with his head coach, so this was certainly a surprise. With new head coach Todd Bowles in town, it will be interesting to see the type of relationship he and the rest of the Buccaneers form. 

Bruce Arians is still with the Buccaneers as the senior football consultant.

