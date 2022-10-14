Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders' Son to BRADY Brand

The college football landscape has completely changed in the past few years with the ability of players to transfer without limitations and the introduction of Name, Image & Likeness (NIL). Since the introduction of NIL, student-athletes across the country have been able to profit from their names and abilities. Whether creating their own product, making money off streaming, or using their likeness for a positive change in the world, the movement has only seemed to help.

One of the more high-profile quarterbacks in college football, Shedeur Sanders, son of hall-of-fame cornerback, Deion Sanders, has signed on to represent the greatest quarterback of all time’s clothing brand.

Shedeur Sanders was initially committed to Florida Atlantic University to play for Willie Taggart, but eventually pulled his commitment to go and play for his dad at HBCU Jackson State. So far this season, Sanders has helped lead his team to a 5-0 record while putting up multiple touchdowns a game.

With the announcement of Sanders joining BRADY brand, creator Tom Brady had this to say regarding the move,

"Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY," the seven-time Super Bowl champion exclusively tells PEOPLE. "He embodies everything we look for in a BRADY athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand.”

“Not only is he an exceptional football player and quarterback but he is one of the most influential players of his generation, and we're thrilled that he's officially joining the BRADY family," Brady said.

Brady has high praise for Sanders and expects him to help take his clothing brand to the next level.

Sanders, on the other hand, is just as excited about the opportunity as Brady.

“Tom has been a longtime mentor to me, both on and off the field and I've been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step," Sanders said. "I couldn't be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand.”

The marriage between the two should provide great results with one of the higher profile players in the nation repping the clothing brand of the greatest quarterback of all time.





