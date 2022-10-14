Skip to main content

Tom Brady Signs Deion Sanders' Son to BRADY Brand

Star college football quarterback and son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders, joins BRADY Brand.

The college football landscape has completely changed in the past few years with the ability of players to transfer without limitations and the introduction of Name, Image & Likeness (NIL). Since the introduction of NIL, student-athletes across the country have been able to profit from their names and abilities. Whether creating their own product, making money off streaming, or using their likeness for a positive change in the world, the movement has only seemed to help.

One of the more high-profile quarterbacks in college football, Shedeur Sanders, son of hall-of-fame cornerback, Deion Sanders, has signed on to represent the greatest quarterback of all time’s clothing brand.

READ MORE: Falcons star Grady Jarrett offers his take on controversial Tom Brady hit

Shedeur Sanders was initially committed to Florida Atlantic University to play for Willie Taggart, but eventually pulled his commitment to go and play for his dad at HBCU Jackson State. So far this season, Sanders has helped lead his team to a 5-0 record while putting up multiple touchdowns a game.

With the announcement of Sanders joining BRADY brand, creator Tom Brady had this to say regarding the move,

"Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY," the seven-time Super Bowl champion exclusively tells PEOPLE. "He embodies everything we look for in a BRADY athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand.”

“Not only is he an exceptional football player and quarterback but he is one of the most influential players of his generation, and we're thrilled that he's officially joining the BRADY family," Brady said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brady has high praise for Sanders and expects him to help take his clothing brand to the next level.

READ MORE: Tom Brady has funny response to roughing the passer penalty

Sanders, on the other hand, is just as excited about the opportunity as Brady.

“Tom has been a longtime mentor to me, both on and off the field and I've been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step," Sanders said. "I couldn't be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand.”

The marriage between the two should provide great results with one of the higher profile players in the nation repping the clothing brand of the greatest quarterback of all time.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

In This Article (1)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

USATSI_19176911
News

Tom Brady makes his pitch for Aaron Judge to join the Buccaneers

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_19028554
News

Falcons star Grady Jarrett offers his take on controversial Tom Brady hit

By Dustin Lewis
USATSI_18941314 (1)
News

Tom Brady Has Funny Response to Roughing the Passer Penalty

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_19206167
News

Former Bucs' Head Coach Rips Roughing the Passer Call on Tom Brady

By Caleb Skinner
USATSI_19205717
News

Injuries Continue to Mount for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

By Collin Haalboom
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) tackles an Atlanta Falcons ball carrier during his team's Week 5 win.
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bored or Tired: How Did Falcons Mount Their Fourth Quarter Comeback?

By David Harrison
7A3BD7C6-F299-4D22-8A6D-7F233826B17B
Gameday

Tom Brady Weighs in on Controversial Roughing the Passer Call vs. Atlanta Falcons

By Collin Haalboom
884F09CB-7827-4299-B5EA-0DE62DF03D3A
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lead NFC South Division After Beating Falcons

By Caleb Skinner