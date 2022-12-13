Tom Brady Signs Intercepted Ball After San Francisco 49ers Loss

Tom Brady wants it to be known that he is a good sport when it comes to losing.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is known as one of the fiercest competitors in the NFL and it is shown through his passion during games - both positive and negative. From slinging and shattering tablets to former NFL players - see Ryan Fitzpatrick - saying they don't like Brady there are many reasons for those who see the antics to get drawn away from the subtle, but good things Brady does.

Following the Bucs' dismantling by the 49ers 35-7 in San Francisco against Mr. Irrelevant and 3rd-string QB, Brock Purdy, Brady stayed on the field to speak and sign a few pieces of memorabilia for 49ers players.

READ MORE: Buccaneers Tom Brady Considering All Options Regarding Future

Dre Greenlaw wasn't the only 49ers player to receive a signature as San Francisco's wide receiver Jauan Jennings was also seen getting his jersey signed.

However, it was Greenlaw asking if Brady could sign the ball that he picked off from the GOAT QB and Brady of course obliged. Usually in tough defeats, one would see a quick handshake before Brady left the field, but for some reason with the quarterback back in his hometown, he remained even-keeled and showed great sportsmanship.

READ MORE: Rex Ryan Slams the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady After 49ers Loss

Obviously, it is hard for Brady to be extremely overwhelmed with joy after losing so badly to a team that is now on their third quarterback this season but to stay out there and do that for young guys who grew up watching and idolizing you means more to them than just going out there and beating you. Brady was a class act on Sunday night following a terrible Buccaneers loss. Bucs' fans should be ready to see the old "killer' Brady back to help lead this team to the playoffs.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2022 season.



Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook