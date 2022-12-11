LIVE UPDATES: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the San Francisco 49ers much of the stories are going to center around quarterback Tom Brady's homecoming to the west coast.

Brady grew up a fan of the 49ers and quarterback Joe Montana.

Wanted to be drafted by San Francisco.

Was almost traded to the 49ers earlier in his career.

And even wanted to join them in 2020 when he eventually signed with the Bucs and led them to the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy.

So, yeah, you could call this a revenge game. But perhaps it's more of a 'show them what they're missing' game.

Heading into it though, Brady was going to be short some valuable teammates who are inactive for today's contest.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVE LIST

S Mike Edwards

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

WR Breshad Perriman

TE Kyle Rudolph

QB Kyle Trask

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

OT Tristan Wirfs

Facing Tampa Bay and making his first career start in the NFL is San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy.

The rookie is younger than Brady's career, and trying to become the first quarterback ever to beat a team led by the Bucs' legendary signal caller in his first career start.

Helping him do so is defensive end Nick Bosa, who many thought would miss the contest due to a hamstring injury.

49ERS INACTIVE LIST

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

TE Ross Dwelley

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

S Tarvarius Moore

DL Hassan Ridgeway

LB Curtis Robinson

OL Nick Zakelj

That's the pregame news, and we'll continue to provide live updates here, as the game gets started and the Buccaneers seek out their seventh win of the season.

Before the game, the Bucs won the toss and deferred to the second half, putting Purdy and the 49ers offense on the field to start the game.

FIRST QUARTER

- (12:26) San Francisco's first drive of the game results in a touchdown following a 13 yard run by receiver Deebo Samuel. The extra point by kicker Robbie Gould was good.

The drive also included an explosive run by running back Christian McCaffrey of 21 yards, a 15-yard completion on 3rd and 7 from the Buccaneers' 49 yard line, and a 15-yard penalty on safety Keanu Neal (roughing the passer) on the first play of the game.

Score: TB 0 SF 7

- (8:14) The Bucs' first drive ended with a 55-yard field goal attempt by kicker Ryan Succop that was wide right by a mile.

With the miss, Tampa Bay failed to put points on the board on their first drive, and also gave the 49ers the ball at their own 45 to start their second drive of the game.

Score: TB 0 SF 7

- Ahead of San Francisco's second drive of the game it was announced that defensive tackles Vita Vea (calf) of the Buccaneers and Kevin Givens (knee) of the 49ers are doubtful and questionable to return to the game respectively.

- (6:37) Despite giving San Francisco its best starting field position of the game following the missed field goal, the Bucs' defense was able to force a punt.

The drive went backwards five yards, and Tampa Bay ended up with the ball back at their own 30-yard line.

Score: TB 0 SF 7

- (4:53) The Buccaneers' second drive of the game ended in a punt following a holding penalty called on offensive tackle Donovan Smith that negated a 68-yard touchdown pass from Brady to receiver Mike Evans.

Score: TB 0 SF 7

- The first quarter came to an end with the 49ers facing 2nd and Goal on the Bucs' two-yard line, leading 7-0.

SECOND QUARTER

- (14:55) San Francisco scored on the first play of the second quarter when Purdy scrambled for a two-yard touchdown. The extra point by Gould was good.

The 49ers benefitted from two explosive runs on the drive. Both for 13 yards by McCaffrey.

Score: TB 0 SF 14

- (13:10) Tampa Bay's offense went three and out for the first time following San Francisco's second touchdown drive of the game.

Score: TB 0 SF 14

- (7:55)Purdy and McCaffrey connected for a 27 yard touchdown to give the 49ers a three touchdown lead, or not. The decision went down to review, and upon doing so the league ruled the pass was completed and the score was upheld.

The extra point by Gould was good.

Score: TB 0 SF 21

