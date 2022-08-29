Tom Brady Voted Best Player In NFL For 4th Time

Players in the NFL have been voting for who they believe the top 100 players in the league are. Plenty of Tampa Bay Buccaneers find themselves on the list, including Shaq Barrett, Antoine Winfield, Devin White, Mike Evans, Tristan Wirfs, and Tom Brady.

The soon-to-be 46-year-old Brady isn't just on the list of the top 100 players, but also the number 1 player in the league, according to his peers.

Brady has been in this league for quite some time and this is the fourth time that he landed the top spot. It's definitely an argument that he might've been the best player in the league for the past 10 years, but either way, it's impressive to accomplish this feat four times.

The 7x Super Bowl Champion, 3x MVP, and the greatest quarterback to ever play the game is still getting the respect he deserves around the league from others.

Brady finished the 2021 season with 5,316 yards, 43 touchdowns, and a QBR of 68.1, which ranked him second in all of football.

Despite the individual success that Tom found a season ago, it was a disappointment for him because it didn't end in a Super Bowl. This season, he will look to continue the success that he's had in this league for over the past decade and help the Buccaneers come away with their second ring in three seasons.

It won't be an easy task, but if there's one player in football who we can always trust to go out there and win, it's certainly Brady.

