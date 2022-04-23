Skip to main content

Tom Brady: What changed his mind on retirement and why he's not done yet

In an exclusive interview with Complex, Tom Brady sat down to discuss a number of topics including what changed his mind on retirement and why he is not done playing yet.

Up till now, we have yet to hear much on why Tampa Bay Buccaneers' QB Tom Brady changed his mind on retirement. In a recent interview with Complex, Brady first fills in why he retired in the first place and then on went on to talk about his conversations with former HC Bruce Arians and GM Jason Licht before rounding out why he ultimately changed his mind.

READ MORE: Could Buccaneers Trade for Baker Mayfield?

I wanted to make sure the team had time to plan. I didn’t want them to get too far down the line and then realize that I wasn’t gonna play. So I tried to let them know as early as possible when I felt like I was sure that I wasn’t gonna be able to make the commitment to play. I wanted to tell them that my life was gonna take me in a different direction. Having different conversations with Bruce [Arians] and Jason [Licht], there’s still an intense love of the sport. I think that will always be there. I really wanted to make sure this offseason, and I had told the team, that I really need to spend time with my family if I’m gonna come back and play and make this commitment to this team. I love the players. There’s no way in the world I’d be coming back to play with guys that I didn’t care deeply about.

Brady knew that deep in the back of his mind that his love for the game and his teammates were always going to be a thought in his process to deciding whether or not to un-retire. Ultimately it came down to one thing for him, speaking with his family.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

READ MORE: Tom Brady Gives Bucs More Cap Space in 2022

At that point, I decided to talk with my family and I said, “I think I wanna do this one more time if you guys will support that.” And my wife was so supportive of it and she said, “Look, I want you to be happy. I want you to enjoy it and go out there and win.” Ultimately, that’s why I came back, to win. There’s only one reason to play for me at this point in my career. And that’s to win.

With his family on board, Brady ultimately decided that he again would work towards chasing another Lombardi Trophy. All he wants to do is win. With the cast that the Bucs are surrounding him with, Brady has another shot at doing just that; winning.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Kwon Alexander, Buccaneers
News

NFL Draft: Buccaneers Top 10 in Getting Value with Picks Since 2012

By David Harrison1 minute ago
USATSI_11095431
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign former Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman

By Dustin Lewis1 minute ago
USATSI_16835851
News

Rob Gronkowski works out with Tennessee Titans star

By Dustin Lewis1 minute ago
4CC46F45-74B2-4473-9085-7E6F7095681E
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady restructure contract

By Caleb Skinner10 hours ago
AC35955E-93B3-42D1-928B-1065C9E6C9F1
News

NFL Draft Trade Idea: Buccaneers Get Browns' Baker Mayfield

By David Harrison14 hours ago
Aug 14, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rob Gronkowski Speaks Out About Coming Back To Tom Brady, Buccaneers

By Jon Conahan14 hours ago
3FCDCD07-82A6-4F70-A83D-66E8E8F2A395
News

Booger McFarland doesn't think the Bucs are a top-3 Super Bowl contender

By Caleb Skinner15 hours ago
USATSI_16911629
News

NFL sets date to release 2022 schedule

By Dustin LewisApr 21, 2022