Tyrann Mathieu speaks on joining the same division as Tom Brady

The NFL Free Agency period opened nearly two months ago and the majority of quality players are off of the market. Or, in the case of star safety Tyrann Mathieu, biding their time to find the right deal on a team that fits their skillset.

Following the NFL Draft, Mathieu agreed to a three-year/$33 million contract with $18 million guaranteed to join the New Orleans Saints. The move brings the veteran safety back to Lousiana, where he grew up and developed into a dominant college player while becoming a fan favorite at nearby LSU.

It also means that one of the best defensive players in the game will be matching up with one of the best quarterbacks ever at least twice in 2022. While speaking with the media following signing with the Saints, Mathieu acknowledged the history between the two and noted he's excited to compete in the same division with Brady.

"I’ve played against him maybe 4 or 5 times in my career already. I think we both know each other really well. ... Tom [Brady] is one of the best. So it’ll be great to compete against him twice a year and hopefully, we can make it count.”

Brady and Mathieu have met four times previously, with each of them coming away with two victories. While a member of the Chiefs, the franchise defeated Brady once while he was in New England and again during the regular season of his first year in Tampa Bay. However, the 44-year-old got the last laugh when he guided the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to his most recent super bowl win over Mathieu and Kansas City in 2020.

Tampa Bay was actually intrigued with the possibility of adding the New Orleans native to its roster earlier this offseason. Former head coach Bruce Arians drafted Mathieu when he was in Arizona. Plus, current head coach Todd Bowles is the stepfather to Mathieu's fiance. However, the Buccaneers weren't able to muster up the cash he wanted and settled on Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal instead.

With Mathieu in the defensive backfield, the New Orlean Saints will be an even tougher opponent for Brady and the Buccaneers in 2022. Brady is just 1-4 against the Saints since signing with the franchise two years ago. Though, that lone win came in the playoffs on the road to a title.

