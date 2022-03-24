Veteran defensive lineman announces return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Earlier this week defensive lineman William Gholston announced that he was coming back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal.

Gholston announced Tuesday evening on his agency’s Twitter page that he was coming back to Tampa Bay for his 10th season in the league.

“Excited to be able to join the crew again for another season,” Gholston said.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers possibly adding veteran quarterback to roster

“It’s really special for me to be able to say that because next year’s going into my 10th season. Being here all my whole career, and being able to be a pillar in the community, help out, learn so much about the environment — it just means a lot to be able to stay home."

The former fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft said earlier this year that he wanted to finish his career as a Buc - something that isn’t done much anymore in the land of free agency.

READ MORE: Former Buccaneer Antonio Brown makes Twitter pitch to new NFL team

Coming off one of his best seasons in his career where he had 36 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and seven tackles for loss, it was important for Tampa Bay to resign William as Ndamukong Suh and Steve McClendon remain unsigned.

William is the second longest-tenured Buccaneer after linebacker Lavonte David.

Stay tuned to BucsGameday as we continue to track the free agency moves Tampa Bay is making as they look to make another run to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook