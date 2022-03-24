Skip to main content

Veteran defensive lineman announces return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The vet is coming back to play in the Bay.

Earlier this week defensive lineman William Gholston announced that he was coming back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year deal.

Gholston announced Tuesday evening on his agency’s Twitter page that he was coming back to Tampa Bay for his 10th season in the league.

“Excited to be able to join the crew again for another season,” Gholston said.

READ MORE: Tampa Bay Buccaneers possibly adding veteran quarterback to roster

“It’s really special for me to be able to say that because next year’s going into my 10th season. Being here all my whole career, and being able to be a pillar in the community, help out, learn so much about the environment — it just means a lot to be able to stay home."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The former fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft said earlier this year that he wanted to finish his career as a Buc - something that isn’t done much anymore in the land of free agency.

READ MORE: Former Buccaneer Antonio Brown makes Twitter pitch to new NFL team

Coming off one of his best seasons in his career where he had 36 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and seven tackles for loss, it was important for Tampa Bay to resign William as Ndamukong Suh and Steve McClendon remain unsigned.

William is the second longest-tenured Buccaneer after linebacker Lavonte David.

Stay tuned to BucsGameday as we continue to track the free agency moves Tampa Bay is making as they look to make another run to the Super Bowl in 2022.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17479986
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers possibly adding veteran quarterback to roster

By Caleb Skinner4 hours ago
USATSI_17412996
News

Buccaneers free agent running back visits Kansas City

By Dustin Lewis11 hours ago
379362C6-9E17-4354-B022-B0CD3DAE59AB
News

Former Buccaneer Antonio Brown makes Twitter pitch to new NFL team

By Jon Conahan21 hours ago
USATSI_16789969
News

Bucs' Chris Godwin gives an update on ACL injury status

By Caleb Skinner21 hours ago
USATSI_16565592
News

The Buccaneers re-sign Leonard Fournette to a three-year deal

By Maddox NebelMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17019207
Draft

Tampa Bay Buccaneers eyeing an SEC running back in the NFL Draft

By Nate GreerMar 22, 2022
USATSI_17412961
News

Bucs GM speaks on rumors of friction between Bruce Arians and Tom Brady

By Caleb SkinnerMar 22, 2022
USATSI_16646873
News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting favorites to land veteran wide receiver

By Caleb SkinnerMar 22, 2022