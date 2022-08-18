When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted rookie offensive guard Luke Goedeke, the speculation about him taking over Ali Marpet's open position began immediately.

But it looks like the race for that job is going to be between two offensive linemen, and Goedeke isn't one of them.

"(Goedeke) has yet really to do much with the first team," Scott Smith, senior writer and editor of Buccaneers.com said on Thursday's episode of Locked On Bucs. "I think that's an indication that they're not ready to make him part of the competition to be the opening day left guard...I still think he's part of the future at the position."

Instead, we're likely looking at either Aaron Stinnie or Nick Leverett as the starting left guard for the Bucs this season.

Smith tweeted on Wednesday that following Leverett's start against the Miami Dolphins in the preseason opener, it appeared on the first day of joint practices with the Tennessee Titans that Stinnie was now getting his chance to show what he's capable of.

READ MORE: Another Bucs Player Injured in Training Camp

The basis of the tweet came off the words of Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles, who said earlier this preseason that he didn't want to rotate guys in for snaps within a given contest with the first team.

Instead, Bowles wanted to see them play in games as the first team guard, and then rotate for future games as needed to continue their evaluation.

Sticking to that intent, if Leverett was the first team left guard against the Dolphins, it would make sense that Stinnie were the guy against the Titans.

But who has the inside track on the job?

"If I had to guess right now, simply because he got the first crack at it, I'd go with Nick Leverett," Smiths said. "I don't think that's anywhere close to being resolved, but if I had to guess right now I'd go Leverett."

READ MORE: Carl Nassib Returns to Buccaneers

Smith also leaned on the fact that while the competition is still open, Stinnie has been doing most of his work this training camp at right guard while Leverett has remained on the left side, or at center.

He also mentioned Brandon Walton as a potential name to watch for the Buccaneers' third preseason game in Indianapolis, as a guy who could get some reps there as well.

For more on this and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers check out James Yarcho and David Harrison on the Locked On Bucs Podcast!