Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign Former Raiders' Defensive End

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had some turnover on the defensive line this offseason with the losses of Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul, but that hasn’t stopped the team from making moves in that same area.

To replace Suh, the Bucs decided to add veteran DL Akiem Hicks. Once that signing was official heads turned towards who would fill a gap left by JPP. The gap may be filled by another player, but the Buccaneers have added a former ex-Buc in DE Carl Nassib to help with depth at the edge position.

The former draft pick by the Cleveland Browns, who also spent time with the Bucs for two seasons and the Las Vegas Raiders, is returning to Tampa Bay on a one-year deal.

Nassib has widely become known as the only active openly gay player in the NFL, but all that aside brings much to the football field. As a veteran in the league, Nassib has accumulated 22 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, and an interception across his 6-year NFL career. It is also worth noting that Nassib thrived in Todd Bowles' defense.

With the Bucs looking to build depth with what they have leftover in salary cap, Nassib provides a great presence off the edge - especially in the case of injury.

